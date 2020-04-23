|
|
Nancy Louise Haslup
Panora - Nancy Louise Haslup, 73, daughter of William & Louise (Kopp) Haslup, was born January 12, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland. She passed away April 7, 2020 at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center, IA due to an embolism.
Nancy grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa and graduated in 1965 from West Des Moines Valley High School where she was the recipient of the award for most outstanding musician of her senior class due to her proficiency in piano and flute. Selected for the All State Music Festival chorus three times, music would continue to be a major part of her life. She followed in her mother's footsteps to major in music at Simpson College in Indianola.
She enjoyed a long and successful career with Northwestern Bell where she earned the top sales award in the Midwest region. When she moved to Lake Panorama to care for her aging parents, Nancy then became Office Manager for Critchett Piano and Organ Company for several years until health issues led to her eventual retirement.
Nancy was a three-time cancer survivor and as honorary chair of the Guthrie County , wore her "Fight Like A Girl" T-shirt proudly.
A member of the Panora United Methodist Church, Nancy served as primary pianist, accompanying the choir and playing in the chime choir. She also chaired the Memorial Committee and supported the Tori's Angels Foundation. Nancy was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BY and was an active volunteer in organizing the annual Panorama Days parade for many years.
Nancy was loyal, true and giving friend to many who will miss her raucous laughter and french silk pies.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Bob, and infant brother Richard. She is survived by cousins, Gary and Joan Lucas of Indianola, IA; Joe and Nancy Lucas of West Des Moines, IA; Karen and Joe Brown of Knoxville, IA; Harry and Joyce Rehagen of Knoxville, TN; Janis Rehagen of Knoxville, TN; their families, and special friends, David Fisher of Woodward, IA; Charlene and Ty Wilson of Dexter, IA; and M.J. and Dave Brown of Panora, IA.
Due to the current isolation restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date.
Memorials may be sent to the Panora United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 601, Panora, IA 50216, designated for its music programs.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020