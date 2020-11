Nancy Luan GrovesDes Moines - Nancy, 66, passed away at home on November 18, 2020 of natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD.Nancy (Rodeffer) was born October 7, 1954 in La Harpe, Illinois and grew up in Stronghurst, Illinois. She has worked as a CPA at Check-All Valve for the last 22 years.Nancy is survived by her mother, Jean; brother, Ted; five children; and eleven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; and son, John.