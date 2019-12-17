|
|
Nancy Manhart
Runnells - Nancy Campbell Manhart, 85, of Runnells passed away Monday at home, surrounded with love by her kids and cats. Born November 17, 1934 in Des Moines to Charles Monroe and Nona Leila Campbell (Spencer). She attended the Smouse School and enjoyed going with her mom to the Saturday afternoon fashion shows at Yonkers back in the day. She was a 1952 graduate of North High School and worked as a nurse's aide at Still Hospital before marrying Lawrence Peter Manhart in 1955. Ten years later after the birth of their 4th child they built a house and settled in Runnells to raise them. In addition to being a homemaker, Nancy was a longtime member of St Peter's Parish in Des Moines where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Rosary Society and Women's Guild, and volunteered in many ways with a lot of fellowship and laughter through those years: her friends were fond of saying of her "the first to arrive and the last to leave"! Later in retirement life she became a member of St Elizebeth Ann Seton in Carlisle where her spirit found joy in being a part the parish prayer chain and the fellowship of another warm community. In her last years she was a member of Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona where she attended regularly. She delighted in seeing a few familiar faces there from her St Peter's days. In addition to her church life, she enjoyed music, her crosswords, her cats Ally and Punkin, and although she was a devoted fan of the Young and Restless and Bluebloods, Nancy was decidedly Not a fan of Donald Trump:-)
This wonderful lady leaves behind her children Larry (Bernadine), and Cathy (Galen) both of Des Moines, Randy of Boston MA, and Cindy (Catherine) of Bend OR, granddaughter Naomi Robinson and 3 great grand kids, as well as her cousin Marna Melsha. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Larry Manhart, her parents Charles and Nona Campell, and friends Rex and Ardith Standlee, Freida Bush, Jeanice Corley, and Pat Calhoun.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 -10:30am Friday December 20th at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona, IA with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:30am. A luncheon will directly follow her service and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. We are grateful to the wonderful Wesley At Home community who cared for her in her final days, especially Steph Nossaman whose loving care meant so much to mom. Memorial contributions may be made to this organization or Ss. John and Paul Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019