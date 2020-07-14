Nancy Martin
Des Moines - Nancy Martin, 71, passed away July 13, 2020 at Taylor House.
Nancy was born September 9, 1948 in Jewell, Iowa to Norris and Shirley Wierson. She graduated from Maxwell High School in 1966. Nancy was the Director of First Impressions at Kum & Go, a job she loved dearly. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Des Moines Menace. Nancy loved spending time with her family, dancing, being out in the sunshine, taking her mother on road trips and you never had to ask her twice to go to a craft show. She also loved her dogs and grand dogs.
Nancy is survived by her children, Shelly (Garry) Smith and Chad (Jen) Hutchinson; grandchildren, Josh, Alex, Spencer, Allison and Chase; great-granddaughter, McKenna; mother, Shirley Post; brothers, Doug (Julie) Wierson and Keith Wierson; her Kum & Go family; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norris Wierson and step-father, Norm Post.
The family will greet friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family encourages everyone to come in sports attire representing one of Nancy's favorite teams.
Memorial contributions may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in loving memory of Nancy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.