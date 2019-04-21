|
Nancy McGee
Indianola - Nancy McGee, 76, passed away April 19, 2019 at the Legacy Lodge Hospice in Chariton. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are requested to the Legacy Lodge Hospice in Chariton.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert McGee; children: Jeffery (Sandy) McGee, Brenda Glosser, and Kathy (Chris) Shutts; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings: Connie (Paul) Prough and Mary (Craig) Jeffries; sisters-in-law: Judy Church and Jo Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Earnest and Nadine Church; siblings: Loren Church, Bill Church, and infant twin sisters: Joann and Jeanette; and a nephew, Marc Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019