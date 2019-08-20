Resources
Story City - Nancy Jean McMenamin, age 68, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Visitation will be held at the Story City Community Center, 503 Elm Ave. on Wednesday, August 21 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 604 Lafayette Ave. in Story City on Thursday, August 22 at 10:30 a.m.

A memorial has been established in her name. Memorials, online condolences, as well as a complete obituary, are available online at Adams & Soderstrum funeral home
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019
