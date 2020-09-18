Nancy Mead
Lacona - Funeral services for Nancy Jean Mead, 78, of Lacona, Iowa will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Milo United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Memorials may be made to the Milo United Methodist Church, the Lacona Public Library, or the SEW Scholarship Fund.
Nancy's family respectfully requests that anyone attending the visitation or service wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
She began her career as a teacher in Indianola, and then moved to the Southeast Warren school district. She taught 4th grade most of her 34 year career. Nancy loved to teach and continued as a substitute for several years after retiring.
Nancy was very active in her church and community. She was a 4-H leader, member of the Lacona Library Board, an election poll worker, and enjoyed attending high school ballgames.
Nancy passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020. Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband, Paul Mead; children: Jennifer Stillwell, Emily Mead, and Mike Mead; grandson, Jacob Stillwell; siblings: Pat (LaVerne) Middleswart and Mary (Mark) Halbmaier; brothers and sisters-in-law: Linda (Carl) DeJoode, Ron (Susan) Mead, and Karilyn (Paul) Eastvold.