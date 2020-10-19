1/1
Nancy S. Wilson
Nancy S. Wilson

Ankeny - Nancy S. Wilson, 78, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on October 17, 2020. She was born in Centerville, Iowa, on June 22, 1942, the daughter of Clifford and Viola Beaman.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Wilson; brother, Bob Beaman; nieces and nephews, Johnny (Valerie) Zell, Angela Pavik, Brian (Nikki) Beaman, Cori Beaman, and David Beaman; great nephews, Brett and Beau Beaman, and Nicholas (Holly) and Kelson Zell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sally Zell and her brother-in-law, Nick Zell.

Burial has taken place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
