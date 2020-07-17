Nancy Sears
Grinnell - Nancy Sears, age 83 of Grinnell, entered the presence of her Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell and her family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Those attending the visitation are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A fellowship meal will follow the service at Calvary Baptist Church in Grinnell. Nancy's service will be live streamed on the Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. Cremation and subsequent burials will take place at Chester Cemetery north of Grinnell, and Union Cemetery near Ft. Atkinson at a later date.
Memorials may be designated to Faith Baptist Theological Seminary in Ankeny and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared online with Nancy's family at www.smithfh.com
.
Nancy Ruth Fink was born the daughter of Orlo and Ruth (Hummel) Fink on October 18, 1936, in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. She was raised in Ft. Atkinson and graduated from Ft. Atkinson High School in 1954. She received nurse's training from Methodist Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin and graduated in 1957. She practiced nursing in Washington, D.C., New Mexico, and Jefferson, Wisconsin until her marriage to Larry.
Nancy was united in marriage to Larry Sears on December 2, 1967, at Faith Community Church in Ft. Atkinson. Their union was blessed with three daughters, Shannon, Suzanne and Tricia. After marriage they resided in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, Eldora, Iowa, Gilman, Iowa and lived on the family farm near Malcom, Iowa before moving to Grinnell. They recently moved to Ankeny to live with their daughter. Nancy was a reflexologist, practicing from her home, for over 30 years and was a homemaker. Larry and Nancy were active members of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served on the hospitality and baptismal committees, was a choir member, and played the piano and organ. She used her talents and creativity to serve in Vacation Bible School.
Nancy accepted Christ as her Savior in her mid-twenties and grew in her knowledge and love of her Lord. She held a very strong faith and dearly loved her family. She served Christ by seeking opportunities to help others. She often made meals, gave words of encouragement, and contributed financially to gospel ministries. She made it a point to hand out The Daily Bread to people and even had a list of people to whom she mailed them. Her enjoyments included spending time with her grandchildren, reading, tending to her garden, bird watching, baking, sewing, painting, drawing, and making crafts. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and feistiness, as well as for her faith in Christ and being a prayer warrior. She had a strong love for her family and was a beloved mother and grandmother.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Sears of Ankeny, Iowa; her daughters, Shannon (David) Miller of Pennock, Minnesota, Suzanne Sears of Ankeny, and Tricia (Doug) Brown of Ankeny; and six grandchildren, Teagan Miller, Austin Miller, Krista Brown, Josiah Brown, Annika Brown, and Makayla Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents.