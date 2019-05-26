|
Nancy Stanek
Fort Dodge - Nancy Katherine Fisher Stanek, 87, of Fort Dodge, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Friendship Haven Health Center.
A service honoring Nancy's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge with the Rev. Austin Hill officiating. Nancy donated her body to Des Moines University, so we will be celebrating her life and the legacy she created. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church Foundation, Blanden Art Museum, Fort Dodge Public Library or the YWCA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.
Nancy K. F. Stanek, the daughter of Robert John Fisher and Mildred Heiden Fisher, was born September 20, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Fort Dodge High School where she was editor of the yearbook and received a BS degree in Home Economics Education from Iowa State University in 1953. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and continued to be actively involved as an alumna.
Nancy is survived by her son Marshall (Judi) Stanek, Poway, CA; daughter-in-law Shelley (Rachele) Stanek, Fort Dodge; daughter Sara (Kirk) Hale, Seneca, SC; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild - Brianna, Brooke, and Brittany Stanek, Ryan Stanek, Heather (Chris) Erschen with great granddaughter Tenley, and Amy Stanek; and Jacob, Nathan, and Kevin Hale; and sister Carol Fisher Schnell, sister-in-law Evelyn Fisher, and four nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert, son Keith, and brother Thomas F. Fisher.
On July 26, 1953, Nancy was united in marriage to Gilbert Stanek at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. Nancy served as a supportive wife while Gib was with the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, serving in Germany. Following his discharge, they returned to the Iowa family farm and raised three children. She and Gib enjoyed many trips together both in the US and overseas. They were married for 63 years.
Nancy served in many paid and unpaid roles; Youth Activities Director at Rhein-Main AFB Germany, Parish Coordinator of First Presbyterian Church, Church Development Specialist of North Central Iowa Presbytery, and leader of the Elkhorn Earlybirds 4-H club. Because of her love of decorating, in 1995 Nancy opened a store named Accents in Fort Dodge which offered home and garden accessories.
A list of the various service roles she was involved with are: YWCA; Women's Resource Center; Domestic/Sexual Assault Outreach Center; Webster County Vision 2000; American Association of University Women; United Way Campaign Committee; First Presbyterian Church; Pleasant Valley Produce Cooperative; Iowa Peace Institute; Webster County Peace, Justice & Freedom Foundation; I.C.C.C.; N.A.A.C.P. - Fort Dodge Branch; Fort Dodge Inter-Faith Forum; Ethnic Pre-school Advisory Committee (Urban Ministry); Arrowhead A.E.A.; Blanden Memorial Art Museum, Trustee; Webster County Youth Commission; Prairie Community School Board; Prairie Community School P.T.A.; Presbytery of North Central Iowa; Sorority Corporation Board; Buena Vista College Board of Trustees; Synod of Lakes & Prairies; Webster County Central Committee; Webster County Equal Rights Amendment Committee.
Honoraries bestowed upon her were Phi Upsilon Omicron, Home economics Honorary, Laity Award from Fort Dodge Area Inter-faith Forum, and the Martin Luther King Community Service Award.
Nancy enjoyed the opportunity to plan programs and assist people, especially those who had a greater need. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, cooking, hosting parties, traveling and spending time with her family.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019