Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Nancy Stevens Obituary
Nancy Stevens

Des Moines - Nancy Jean (Chandler) Stevens passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. Nancy was born December 23, 1943 to Arthur and Lenna Chandler. She graduated in 1962 from Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines. She married the love of her life, Charles "Pete" Stevens, in May of 1962. Nancy retired from Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino after 17 years. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo, playing slots at Prairie Meadows, and spending time whenever she could with her family. She is survived by her three children: Tracey Dearinger, Thomas (Kimberly) Stevens, and Todd Stevens. She has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by two sisters: Janice McCullough, Linda Brown, two brothers: Keith (Becky) Chandler, Gary (Libby) Chandler, two sisters in law: Betty Chandler, Erica Chandler, as well as many nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded into death by her husband, mother, father, five brothers: Arthur Jr., Connie, Dean, Henry, Charles and three sisters: Minnie Allen, Thelma Middleton, and Arlene Weaver. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, February 25 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Family may arrive at 4 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday, February 26 at 2:30 p.m. with services following at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
