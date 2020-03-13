|
Nancy Turner
Urbandale - The Turner family is heartbroken to announce that Nancy J. Turner, 87, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Edencrest in Beaverdale.
Nancy was born on June 9, 1932 to James and Marguerite Muto, and lived a long and vibrant life that left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she encountered.
She is survived by her sister, Joann (Muto) Sheldon, her sons, Jim (Lynn) and Jon (Nancy), and her daughter Cindy (Matt) Nelson. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren— Sophia Turner, Bergen and Audun Nelson, and Otto Turner— 1 great grandchild, Aniah, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, George E. Turner. The prominent role of Nancy's family in her life was paralleled only by the impact of her presence in the lives of her loved ones. For this reason, her memorial service will take place later in the year, to ensure her sprawling extended family is able to converge and celebrate her life together.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Des Moines at 10:00 am on May 26, 2020, to be followed by a celebration of her life at Union Park. More details are available at www.caldwellparrish.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Des Moines Heritage Carousel or Unity Point Hospice Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020