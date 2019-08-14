|
Naoma Reeves
Des Moines - Naoma Maxine Reeves, 82, passed away August 11, 2019 at home in Des Moines, Iowa. Naoma was born August 27, 1936 in Carroll, Iowa to Samuel and Opal Reeves. Naoma spent the last 23 years in a group home through Progress Industries. Naoma is survived by her siblings, Merlin Reeves of Loveland, Colorado, Beverly Kappelman of West Des Moines and Shirley Sharp of West Des Moines. Graveside Services for Naoma will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to the West Des Moines Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019