Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Munson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Munson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naomi Munson Obituary
Naomi Munson

Ankeny - Naomi (Jackson) Munson, 91, of Ankeny died of multiple systems failure at Taylor House Hospice.

No services are planned, as she had donated her body to the University of Iowa.

Naomi was born near Rockwell, Iowa October 21, 1927. Her family moved to Dunbar, IA in 1937. She attended Dunbar Consolidated school where she graduated in 1944.

She married Norman Munson in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1973.

Surviving, are her 3 children, Janet (James) Metheny, Thomas Munson, and Jeanne Munson; 2 grandchildren, James and Julie Metheny, and 2 great-grandchildren, Greyson and Lander Metheny; and 3 siblings, Bill Jackson of Marshalltown, Bob Jackson of Oregon, and Dorothy Lund of Texas.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now