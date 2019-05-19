|
|
Naomi Munson
Ankeny - Naomi (Jackson) Munson, 91, of Ankeny died of multiple systems failure at Taylor House Hospice.
No services are planned, as she had donated her body to the University of Iowa.
Naomi was born near Rockwell, Iowa October 21, 1927. Her family moved to Dunbar, IA in 1937. She attended Dunbar Consolidated school where she graduated in 1944.
She married Norman Munson in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1973.
Surviving, are her 3 children, Janet (James) Metheny, Thomas Munson, and Jeanne Munson; 2 grandchildren, James and Julie Metheny, and 2 great-grandchildren, Greyson and Lander Metheny; and 3 siblings, Bill Jackson of Marshalltown, Bob Jackson of Oregon, and Dorothy Lund of Texas.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019