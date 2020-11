Deacon Napoleon DouglasDeacon Napoleon Douglas passed away on November 13, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private family services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A live stream of the service will be made available. Visit www.hendersonshp.com for more information and health guidelines for attending the visitation.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denice Douglas; children, Shaunetae Douglas, Nicole Harrington, Kia Hill, Melody Douglas, Napoleon Douglas; sister, Mary Watson; brothers, Thomas Douglas Jr. and William Douglas as well as host of extended family and friends.