Deacon Napoleon Douglas
Deacon Napoleon Douglas

Deacon Napoleon Douglas passed away on November 13, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private family services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A live stream of the service will be made available. Visit www.hendersonshp.com for more information and health guidelines for attending the visitation.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denice Douglas; children, Shaunetae Douglas, Nicole Harrington, Kia Hill, Melody Douglas, Napoleon Douglas; sister, Mary Watson; brothers, Thomas Douglas Jr. and William Douglas as well as host of extended family and friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
