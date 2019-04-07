|
|
Nash Allen Bloem
Osceola - Services for Nash Allen Bloem, 1 year, who passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9 at the Indianola Community Church 14424 Kennedy Indianola, IA with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Nash is survived by his parents, Justin Bloem and Kelli Coady; sisters, Emma and Kaydence Bloem; grandparents, Rex and Sandy Bloem and Glenn and Deb Coady; and great-grandmothers, Dorothy Nunnikhoven and Phyllis Cunningham.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 8 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to the family in Nash's name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019