Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Indianola Community Church
14424 Kennedy
Indianola, IA
Nash Allen Bloem Obituary
Nash Allen Bloem

Osceola - Services for Nash Allen Bloem, 1 year, who passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9 at the Indianola Community Church 14424 Kennedy Indianola, IA with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Nash is survived by his parents, Justin Bloem and Kelli Coady; sisters, Emma and Kaydence Bloem; grandparents, Rex and Sandy Bloem and Glenn and Deb Coady; and great-grandmothers, Dorothy Nunnikhoven and Phyllis Cunningham.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 8 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to the family in Nash's name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019
