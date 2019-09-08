Services
Mt Olive Lutheran Church
5625 Franklin Ave
Des Moines, IA 50310
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
5625 Franklin Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Kleckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie L. Kleckner


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie L. Kleckner Obituary
Natalie L. Kleckner

Urbandale - Natalie L. Kleckner entered her eternal home on June 28, 2019 after a long journey with dementia and, more recently, cancer. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 5625 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines, IA. A reception luncheon will follow. The private interment of ashes will be at McLarens Resthaven Mausoleum in West Des Moines later in the day.

Natalie Leone Kitzmann Kleckner was born in West Bend, IA, on Palm Sunday, March 20, 1932, the third of six children born to Rev. Immanuel G. and Leona (Borchelt) Kitzmann. Natalie attended country schools through 8th grade, then public high school in Rudd, IA, where she graduated valedictorian of her class in 1950. She married fellow class member and salutatorian Dean R. Kleckner on June 7, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Osage, IA.

Natalie was a woman of faith and a devoted mother to her 5 children, and, in turn, her 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, attending virtually every game, concert, and play in which they participated. She raised her children to be faithful Christians. Natalie was a homemaker with extraordinary creative talent in sewing, gardening, design, art, and even construction. Natalie was active in the choirs and women's organizations of St. John's Lutheran Church, Osage, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Urbandale, IA.

While shy by nature, Natalie bravely fulfilled a more public role by her husband's side as he served over several decades as President of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, then as President of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Memorials may be given to her final care residence, Trails of Orono, 875 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.