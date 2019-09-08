|
Natalie L. Kleckner
Urbandale - Natalie L. Kleckner entered her eternal home on June 28, 2019 after a long journey with dementia and, more recently, cancer. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 5625 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines, IA. A reception luncheon will follow. The private interment of ashes will be at McLarens Resthaven Mausoleum in West Des Moines later in the day.
Natalie Leone Kitzmann Kleckner was born in West Bend, IA, on Palm Sunday, March 20, 1932, the third of six children born to Rev. Immanuel G. and Leona (Borchelt) Kitzmann. Natalie attended country schools through 8th grade, then public high school in Rudd, IA, where she graduated valedictorian of her class in 1950. She married fellow class member and salutatorian Dean R. Kleckner on June 7, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Osage, IA.
Natalie was a woman of faith and a devoted mother to her 5 children, and, in turn, her 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, attending virtually every game, concert, and play in which they participated. She raised her children to be faithful Christians. Natalie was a homemaker with extraordinary creative talent in sewing, gardening, design, art, and even construction. Natalie was active in the choirs and women's organizations of St. John's Lutheran Church, Osage, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Urbandale, IA.
While shy by nature, Natalie bravely fulfilled a more public role by her husband's side as he served over several decades as President of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, then as President of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Memorials may be given to her final care residence, Trails of Orono, 875 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019