First Family Church
317 SE Magazine Rd
Ankeny, IA 50021
(515) 965-8300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
First Family Church
317 SE Magazine Rd.
Ankeny, IA
Natalie Mary Nihsen

Natalie Mary Nihsen Obituary
Natalie Mary Nihsen

Polk City - Natalie Mary Nihsen, 28, fulfilled God's purpose on earth Thursday, August 15, 2019. Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Family Church (317 SE Magazine Rd., Ankeny, IA). The family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Private interment will take place at Ankeny Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, John & Kristie Nihsen; sister, Sara (Jim) Jeffries; brother, Tim (Randi) Nihsen; nephews, Easton, Harley and Wilson; niece, Kenlea; grandmas, Rose Stoner and Lavon Nihsen, and her dog Gabby Sue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Lupus Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
