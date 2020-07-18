Natalie Nahas
Des Moines - Natalie (Mohanna) Nahas, 97, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A private Catholic mass will take place for immediate family members only with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Natalie was born on June 20, 1923 in Omaha, NE. She worked at her family's restaurant and attended St. John's High School. Natalie was married to Edward Nahas in 1948.
Natalie is survived by her daughter Mary Farrage (George), sons John (Kathy) and James (Debra), 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, loving caretakers, Ketrah, Terry and Ruby, and the Iowa Jewish Senior Center.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Natalie.