Nathan "Nate" Stupka
Elkhart - Nathan Stupka, 48, of Elkhart passed away October 13, 2020 due to COVID-19. A visitation will be held, 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Church (828 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA 50023). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17th also at the church.
Nate is survived by his wife; Amy, 2 sons; Dylan and Nick; his parents; Clarence and Marlene Stupka, siblings; Tim (Julie) Stupka, Jane Bauman, Steve Stupka, and Carrie (Austin) Ballentine, father and mother in-law; Jon & Alice Struthers, brother in-law; Jon (Connie) Struthers Jr., and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a spring crappie fishing tournament at Lake Red Rock in Nates Honor.
