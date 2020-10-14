1/1
Nathan "Nate" Stupka
{ "" }
Nathan "Nate" Stupka

Elkhart - Nathan Stupka, 48, of Elkhart passed away October 13, 2020 due to COVID-19. A visitation will be held, 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Church (828 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA 50023). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17th also at the church.

Nate is survived by his wife; Amy, 2 sons; Dylan and Nick; his parents; Clarence and Marlene Stupka, siblings; Tim (Julie) Stupka, Jane Bauman, Steve Stupka, and Carrie (Austin) Ballentine, father and mother in-law; Jon & Alice Struthers, brother in-law; Jon (Connie) Struthers Jr., and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a spring crappie fishing tournament at Lake Red Rock in Nates Honor.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prairie Ridge Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prairie Ridge Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Thinking of you all. So very sorry to hear this. You are in our prayers. Robert & Peggy Ault
Peggy Ault
Friend
