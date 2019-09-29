|
|
Nathanial P. Bentley
Waukee - Nathanial Philip Bentley, 26, Waukee, Iowa died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home. He was born February 8, 1993, in Des Moines, Iowa to Philip & Judy (Hartman) Bentley.
Nathanial was his family's "Renaissance Man". In his life he accomplished many goals.
He graduated from Waukee High School in 2011. He was a down to earth friend who loved his 90's music and had a thrill for adventure. Nathanial was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow - Brotherhood, enjoying landscaping, exploring the outdoors, and an avid dart and card player.
Nathanial graduated from the University of Iowa in 2015 where he was the Founding Father and Treasurer of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He took his life a step further in January 2018 running his first ½ marathon in Arizona. Nathanial was also a confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee.
Survivors include his parents, Phil & Judy, brother, Matt, aunt and uncles, Tom & Marsha Frakes, and Dawn Bentley, cousins, Alyssa, Abby, Chris, Macenzie, & Alex.
Preceding him in death were maternal and paternal grandparents, Phil & Joanne Hartman, and Laurel & Phyllis Bentley.
A memorial service will be 11:00a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee, Iowa 50263. A reception will follow the service.
Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to: NAMI Greater Des Moines (National Alliance Mental Illness) in memory of Nate.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019