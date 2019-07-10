|
Neal Edward Hines
Ames - Neal Edward Hines, 68, of Ames, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m.
Neal was born August 30, 1950, the son of Gerald Wayne and Frances Evelyn (Aylward) Hines. He graduated from Nevada High School and attended Iowa State University.
Over his lifetime Neal had many professions, from cement truck driver to stockbroker. For the last decade he was Co-owner of ABL-Labs in Des Moines. He was also a long-time public servant and served many years in both the Iowa State Legislature and the South Dakota State Legislature.
Neal is survived by his daughter, Laura (Todd) Hines Bickmeyer of Rowayton, CT; his son, Brian Hines of Sioux Falls, SD; his former spouse Colleen Hines of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren: Vivienne and Alexander Bickmeyer; his brother, Mark Hines of Des Moines; his sisters: Annette Forbes of Ames and Mary (Jan) Sherwood of Ames; his sister-in-law, Kay Hines of Des Moines along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kent Hines; his brother-in-law, Dan Forbes; and his nephews Eric Hines and Mason Hines.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019