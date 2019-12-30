Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Second Reformed Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Reformed Church
Pella, IA
View Map
Pella - Ned A. Hedrick, 96, passed away on Saturday morning at the Cottages in Pella. Ned, husband of the late Vivian Joy (Hackert) Hedrick, was a long time executive with the Pella Corporation and is survived by his three children: Ned A. Hedrick, Jr. and his wife, Watona King of Omaha, NE.; Carol S. Hedrick of Pella; and John E. Hedrick and his wife, Diana of Pella; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. Visitation will begin on Thursday after 2 p.m. in the gathering space of the Second Reformed Church with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -