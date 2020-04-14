|
Ned Postels
Grinnell - Ned Postels, age 96 of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Grinnell. Interment will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, UICA (University of Iowa Center for Advancement), or to Carver Family Center for Macular Degeneration Enrichment Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Ned's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Ned was born in Mankato, Minnesota July 5, 1923, the son of Edward and Clara Postels. After graduation from Loyola High School in Mankato, he attended South Dakota State where he played basketball for the Jack Rabbits. While he was at South Dakota State they won the North Central Conference Championship. In 1943 he transferred to the University of Iowa, where he received a BS degree in Civil Engineering and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While attending Iowa, he played basketball for the Hawkeyes and in 1945 he was co-captain of the Big Ten Championship team. That is where he met his wife, Reba Crowder Postels, a native Grinnellian.
Reba and Ned were married in Grinnell on February 9, 1947 and then moved to Peoria, Illinois, where Ned worked as a civil engineer for Caterpillar. While there he was a part of their College Graduate Program and then worked in field research. He also played basketball for Caterpillar's AAU Team. The team won the Illinois State AAU Championship and went to Denver to play in the Nationals.
When they returned to Grinnell in 1949, Ned began a long career with Beatrice Foods. He was transferred to Sedalia, Missouri with Beatrice Foods in 1963 and when he retired in 1975, Ned and Reba returned to Grinnell to take over ownership of Grinnell Beverage Company, an Anheuser Busch distributorship. He and Reba also owned and operated Wayside Florist and the Grinnell Nursery.
Ned leaves two children, Dick (Bev) Postels of Montezuma, Iowa and Joanie (Arnie) Heimsoth of Grinnell; 6 grandchildren, Greg Postels, Sara (Brian) Lukkasson, James Postels, Eric (Katie) Heimsoth, Kayla Postels, Kristin (Michael) Postels; 3 great-granddaughters, Margot Lukkasson, Matilda Lukkasson and Gracie Butler; 2 step-grandchildren, Eric (Angie) Forsberg, Erin (Sai) Kioja; and 3 step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reba; and a brother, Benjamin Postels.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020