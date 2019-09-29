Services
Turner Funeral Home
1302 Hill Ave
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
712-336-2575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ned Stockdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ned Stockdale


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ned Stockdale Obituary
Ned Stockdale

Okoboji, Iowa - Ned Alan Stockdale, 73, of Okoboji, Iowa died on September 27, 2019 at Lakes Regional Hospital in Spirit Lake.

Ned was born August 12, 1946 in Waterloo, IA to Marvin W. and Anita C. (Johnson) Stockdale. He graduated and from Fort Dodge High School and Iowa State University.

He joined the army and served in army intelligence in South Korea. Following his service, he attended and graduated from Drake Law School.

Ned practiced law in Des Moines at the Whitfield & Eddy Law Firm. He then practiced in Fort Dodge at the Blackburn, Stockdale & Brownlee Law Firm. In 1983, he moved to the Iowa Great Lakes Region and joined the Fitzgibbons Law firm in Estherville until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. In 1980 he argued a case in front of the United States Supreme Court. In addition to his law practice, he was involved with his wife Joanne in the operation of Northern Iowa Die Casting in Lake Park, IA.

Ned loved Lake Okoboji. He served as the Commodore of the Okoboji Yacht Club in 1993. He served as a sailboat race judge for more than 25 years. He was a wonderful horticulturist was known for producing many beautiful orchids. He loved being a father and grandfather and enthusiastically followed the kids' activities wherever they took him.

Ned is survived by his father, Marvin of Spirit Lake, his sons Morgan (Betsy) of Spirit Lake and Owen (Becca) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, a brother Tom (Peg), of West Des Moines, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, his mother, Anita, and his brother, Bill (Marilyn).

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake, IA on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in Ned's honor to the Prostate Cancer Research Center at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

The Turner-Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is handling the arrangements
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ned's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now