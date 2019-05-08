Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
For more information about
Neil Stevens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Basilica of Saint John
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Basilica of Saint John
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil And Shirley Stevens


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neil And Shirley Stevens Obituary
Neil and Shirley Stevens

West Des Moines - Neil E. Stevens, 89, was born on October 31, 1929 and passed away on May 3, 2019. Shirley M. Stevens, 88, was born on October 22, 1930 and passed away on May 7, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of Saint John in Des Moines on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the church from 4 - 7 p.m.

Neil and Shirley are survived by their children, Mark (Joan) Stevens, Lynn Stevens, Paula Connolly (Duane Miller), Sharon Stevens, John Stevens, Greg Stevens, Rick Stevens, Laurie (Jeff) Hammer, Jaymie Stevens (Dayne Gilbert), and Patricia (Patrick) Williams; 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Basilica of Saint John, the Food Bank of Iowa Des Moines Chapter, the American Heart Association or St. Croix Hospice. For the full obituaries and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Stevens family.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now