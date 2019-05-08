|
|
Neil and Shirley Stevens
West Des Moines - Neil E. Stevens, 89, was born on October 31, 1929 and passed away on May 3, 2019. Shirley M. Stevens, 88, was born on October 22, 1930 and passed away on May 7, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of Saint John in Des Moines on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the church from 4 - 7 p.m.
Neil and Shirley are survived by their children, Mark (Joan) Stevens, Lynn Stevens, Paula Connolly (Duane Miller), Sharon Stevens, John Stevens, Greg Stevens, Rick Stevens, Laurie (Jeff) Hammer, Jaymie Stevens (Dayne Gilbert), and Patricia (Patrick) Williams; 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Basilica of Saint John, the Food Bank of Iowa Des Moines Chapter, the American Heart Association or St. Croix Hospice. For the full obituaries and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Stevens family.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019