Neil BohnerDes Moines - Neil E. Bohner, 99, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, IA. Neil, the son of Clarence Arthur and Mildred Eva (Thomson) Bohner, was born June 23, 1921 in Sioux City, Iowa. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Iowa State University. Neil served in the Army during WWII, and again during the Korean War. He was married to Sara Arthur on August 16, 1947 in Sioux City. They were married for 65 years.Neil worked as an electrical engineer for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 35 years. Although he lived most of his life in Des Moines, he and his family moved to Ridgewood, NJ for four years. During that time he worked in Manhattan and rode the train each day, back and forth to the city.After retirement, Neil enjoyed their summer cabin that he built on Smith Lake in Osakis, MN — there he enjoyed fishing, evening "deck time" with neighbors, and when family visited, S'mores roasted over a backyard fire. He was a supporter of the Sierra Club and The Nature Conservancy, enjoyed visiting our national parks, and was an avid skier, tennis and bridge player.Neil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sara "Sally"; and a brother, Allen. Neil is loved and remembered by his children: Daniel (Phyllis Pearson) of West Des Moines, Alicia Bahn of Bellingham, WA, James of Des Moines, and Rebecca (Steve) Goodman of Asheville, NC; his two grandchildren, Tara (Rudy) Leaver and Michael (Laine) Lanz; and his two great-grandchildren, Campbell and Willow Lanz.Neil exemplified honesty, generosity, and high integrity, along with a welcoming sense of humor. Tally-ho, Neil!A private family interment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.