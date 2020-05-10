Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
New Hope United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil H. Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil H. Cross Obituary
Neil H. Cross

Urbandale -

Neil H. Cross, 69, passed away on May 9 at Iowa Methodist Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and his daughters, Laura and Michelle. A private ceremony will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church with a celebration of life to hopefully be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to New Hope UMC, the John Stoddard Cancer Center. His family also asks that blood donations be made in his name.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -