Neil H. Cross
Urbandale -
Neil H. Cross, 69, passed away on May 9 at Iowa Methodist Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and his daughters, Laura and Michelle. A private ceremony will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church with a celebration of life to hopefully be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to New Hope UMC, the John Stoddard Cancer Center. His family also asks that blood donations be made in his name.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 12, 2020