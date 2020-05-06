Services
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Ankeny - Nelda Lamp, 79, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 4, 2020. A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11th at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 12th also at the funeral home.

Nelda is survived by her husband, Allyn Lamp, her children Roger (Kerry) of Elk River, MN, Cheryl Hoth (Fred), of Urbandale, IA, Nancy Ullrich (Walter) of Elk River, MN and Michael (Jody) of Mitchell, NE and 8 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ankeny Presbyterian Church or Unity Point Hospice.

For full obituary please visit www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 10, 2020
