Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home - Maxwell
422 First Street
Maxwell, IA 50161
(515) 387-8885
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Peoria Cemetery
just south of Maxwell
1920 - 2020
Nelda Robertson Obituary
Nelda Robertson

Kempton, IL - On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Nelda Elaine Ingersoll Robertson entered heaven's gates to be welcomed by the Lord and the love of her life, her husband, Brace Adron Robertson who predeceased her in death in 2003.

Nelda was born on August 3, 1920 in Polk City, Iowa to Vance Dubois and Martha Marie Wagner Ingersoll. She had three sisters and one brother who have previously passed.

Nelda and Brace were married April 12, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa. Over a span of 25 years they welcomed eight children: Lynnette Norton, East Tawas, MI; LuOra Payne, (Allan), Rocky Mount, VA; Holly Clapp, (Randy), Kempton, IL; Velesta Anderson (John), Anchorage, AK; Faith Schiltz (Scott), Oswego, IL; Adron Robertson (Judy), Lakewood, CO; Jocelyn McManus (Michael), Altoona, IA; and James Robertson (Lori), Cabery, IL. They as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren survive her. She was preceded in death by her husband Brace, a granddaughter, Crystal Schiltz, Bloomington, IL, Calvin Norton, East Tawas, MI and David Travis, Lawrence, KS, both sons-in-law.

Nelda's faith and family were the bedrock of her life. Her legacy of love, kindness and compassion will always be remembered. We would like to share from our Mother what she always taught us.

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor death, nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

There is a destiny that makes us brothers. None goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Peoria Cemetery just south of Maxwell.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 16, 2020
