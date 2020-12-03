1/1
Rev. Nell Pender
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Nell Pender

Dawson - Rev. Nell "Mama Nell" Pender, age 72 of Dawson, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Dawson, IA surrounded by her family. Her family will be hosting a memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Revised Assembly, 491 NE 6th St., Des Moines, IA. Burial will be in the Dallas Township at a later date. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the service. Memorials will be given to Nell's family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Rev. Nell "Mama Nell" Marie Pender was born on October 15, 1948 at Galveston, TX to JR and Helene (Beall) Rowland. She attended school in Des Moines, IA, and the Kingsway Christian College. She was united in marriage to Larry Dean Pender in Des Moines, IA at the Kingsway Cathedral on December of 1997. Mama Nell worked at over 40 years in the ministry.

She was a member of the Chapel for Jesus. She loved reading her Bible and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In death she rejoins her parents, JR and Helene Rowland, previous husband, Donnie Rex Brown, sister, Sondra Fay Deer, grandson Skyler Brown and a granddaughter Willow Brown.

Left to cherish Mama Nell's memory are her husband Larry, children, Layla Pender, Larry (Thi) Campbell, Helene Campbell, Angel Killswat, Carlottia Brown, Donnie (Jamie) Brown, Patricia (Ty) Khambanoun, Nell Brown, Joshua (Jamie) Brown, Titus (Amy) Brown, and Johnathan (Michelle) Brown, 27 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Revised Assembly
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home, Inc.
1721 Park St
Perry, IA 50220
515-465-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carris Family Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved