Rev. Nell Pender
Dawson - Rev. Nell "Mama Nell" Pender, age 72 of Dawson, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Dawson, IA surrounded by her family. Her family will be hosting a memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Revised Assembly, 491 NE 6th St., Des Moines, IA. Burial will be in the Dallas Township at a later date. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the service. Memorials will be given to Nell's family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Rev. Nell "Mama Nell" Marie Pender was born on October 15, 1948 at Galveston, TX to JR and Helene (Beall) Rowland. She attended school in Des Moines, IA, and the Kingsway Christian College. She was united in marriage to Larry Dean Pender in Des Moines, IA at the Kingsway Cathedral on December of 1997. Mama Nell worked at over 40 years in the ministry.
She was a member of the Chapel for Jesus. She loved reading her Bible and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In death she rejoins her parents, JR and Helene Rowland, previous husband, Donnie Rex Brown, sister, Sondra Fay Deer, grandson Skyler Brown and a granddaughter Willow Brown.
Left to cherish Mama Nell's memory are her husband Larry, children, Layla Pender, Larry (Thi) Campbell, Helene Campbell, Angel Killswat, Carlottia Brown, Donnie (Jamie) Brown, Patricia (Ty) Khambanoun, Nell Brown, Joshua (Jamie) Brown, Titus (Amy) Brown, and Johnathan (Michelle) Brown, 27 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.