Nellie Cochran
Nellie Cochran

Adel - Nellie Cochran, 83 of rural Adel, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, where she had recently moved. She was ready to meet her Lord, whom she had followed all of her adult life.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Hope Evangelical Free Church near Adel, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Starting at 9:30 am, the Church will be open prior to the service for anyone wanting to pay their respects to the family for Nellie. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines on Covid-19.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Redfield First Responders or New Hope Church in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
