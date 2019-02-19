|
|
Nellie Harris
Prairie City - Nellie A. Harris, age 84 of Prairie City, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Prairie City Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Waveland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. Memorials may be directed to the Prairie City Public Library, Prairie City Church of the Brethren or the Prairie City Ambulance Fund. Condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The daughter of Hulbert and Mary (Smulen) Harris, Nellie was born on June 20, 1934. She graduated from Prairie City High School in 1952. She served as the Secretary for the Prairie City School Board and chaperoned the girls' basketball team. Nellie worked at McKlveen Lumber for many years. After her retirement she worked at the Cardinal Inn. Nellie also worked right beside her brother Thomas with the families' sheep herd. She was a lifelong member of the Prairie City Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school for many years, was the church treasurer, was a member of the Women's Fellowship and also served as a Deacon. Nellie enjoyed reading, cooking and sending cards to people.
Those left to honor her memory include her cousins, her church family and her special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Leonard and Thomas.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019