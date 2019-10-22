|
|
Nichlaus Carroll
Nichlaus Carroll passed away on October 14, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26,2019, From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Imani Family Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. In death he rejoins his brother, Chadwick Parker; aunt, Deborah Starks; grandparents, Ezra and Elanor Carroll Jr., Albert and Arrieta McGee. Left to cherish his memory is his parents, Pamela (Joel) Parker and Ezra (Patricia) Carroll III; Uncles, Calvin (Pamela) Carroll, Johnathan Parker, William Parker; aunts, Beverly Carroll and Paulette Wiley as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019