Nicholas A. Trapp
Adel - Nicholas "Nick" Asa Trapp passed away on March 19, 2019, at the age of 67. Nick fought lung cancer for 3 1/2 years and went to join his mother, Margaret, on her birthday. Nick dearly loved his family and is survived by his wife, Trudy Trapp, his sister Christina (Gary) Wilson, brother Dennis (Joan) Brown, stepson Corey (Meg) Rodriguez, beloved nieces Hope (Chuck) Gummow, Carrie Coll, nephew Nick Coll, and numerous other nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Trapp and father Bill Trapp.
Nick was born on April 10, 1951, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He made and kept many friends whom he valued, from childhood friends he made growing up in Commerce, Iowa, while attending country school, to friends made at Valley High School in West Des Moines. At one point during his stay in Commerce, Nick lived with his family at Walnut Woods State Park, where his dad worked as a park ranger along the banks of the Raccoon River. This helped kick start his lifelong love of the outdoors, especially Maffitt Reservoir, where he would fish, picnic, and share stories in good company. Later in life, Nick was able to create his own slice of heaven, of which he was so proud, when he acquired his own acreage, putting in countless hours shaping and caring for the land.
In 1991, Nick married Trudy, and they began building their life together. They thoroughly enjoyed each other's company, whether it was a midnight drive for snacks, or sitting by a lake while Nick fished and Trudy read. Nick loved many things - his faith, Trudy, his family, the outdoors - but he also loved being able to take great pride in his hard work. He spent 40 years as a brick mason, creating and repairing structures which will stand long after he is gone. For the past five years, he enjoyed his work and friendship with coworkers at Arnold's Motors.
For those of us who will go on without Nick, there will never be a shortage of memories created with him, or of stories that he loved to tell. We will take solace in reminders of him, be it a sunset across the rolling Iowa hills, a fish caught, or a song sung. His family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Mathew Webe, his nurse Carrie, and the staff at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm on Wednesday, March 27, at McLaren's Funeral Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines. At 6 pm, Pastor Clayton Halcomb will lead a service to honor the life and legacy of Nick.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019