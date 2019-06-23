Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Nicholas F. Beiter Sr.


1956 - 2019
Nicholas F. Beiter Sr. Obituary
Nicholas F. Beiter, Sr.

Johnston - Nicholas F. Beiter, Sr., 63, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home in Johnston. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, June 25th at All Saints Catholic Church where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 am.

Nick was born February 21, 1956 in Carroll, Iowa to Frank and Mary Farrell (Booth) Beiter. He was a graduate of Kuemper High School and Iowa State University. Nick worked in the food service industry in Nebraska and Iowa for over 30 years. He was a sports enthusiast, supporting Iowa State, was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Michael Beiter of Urbandale , Nicholas (Alicia) Beiter, Jr. of Urbandale; grandchildren: Beckett and Hudson; siblings: Kathy (Frank) Comito, Kelly Leiting, Gretchen (Rick) Parks, Mary Fran (Mark) Harger, Jamie Stoltz, Johnny (Sara) Beiter; nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Nick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
