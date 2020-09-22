1/1
Nicholas R. Fraizer
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas R. Fraizer

Waukee - Nick Fraizer, 23, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2020, at home.

Nick was born on November 23, 1996, in Des Moines, IA to Patrick C. and Patricia A. (Gates) Fraizer. While in Des Moines, Nick attended St. Francis of Assisi pre-school and elementary school. He and his family moved to New Orleans in 2006 where he finished elementary school at St. Andrew the Apostle School. He was a 2015 graduate of De La Salle High School in New Orleans. Nick was proud of being named the "Cavalier of the Year" during his junior year at De La Salle. He also enjoyed serving as Captain of the De La Salle soccer team.

Nick was set on attending the University of Iowa ever since the family moved to New Orleans. He became a dedicated Hawkeye and graduated with a BA in Enterprise Leadership from the University of Iowa in 2019. Nick was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Iowa.

After graduation, Nick worked with marketing of DirecTV, but like so many others, his position was eliminated as a result of the pandemic.

Nick is survived by his parents Pat and Pattie, brother Nate of Des Moines, sister Maggie of Waukee, brothers Noah and Danny of Waukee. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Phyllis Fraizer and his maternal grandparents Charles and Mary Theresa Gates.

The family will receive visitors from 3-6pm on Friday September 25, 2020 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facemasks will be required.

Condolences for the Fraizer family may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved