Nicholas R. Fraizer
Waukee - Nick Fraizer, 23, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2020, at home.
Nick was born on November 23, 1996, in Des Moines, IA to Patrick C. and Patricia A. (Gates) Fraizer. While in Des Moines, Nick attended St. Francis of Assisi pre-school and elementary school. He and his family moved to New Orleans in 2006 where he finished elementary school at St. Andrew the Apostle School. He was a 2015 graduate of De La Salle High School in New Orleans. Nick was proud of being named the "Cavalier of the Year" during his junior year at De La Salle. He also enjoyed serving as Captain of the De La Salle soccer team.
Nick was set on attending the University of Iowa ever since the family moved to New Orleans. He became a dedicated Hawkeye and graduated with a BA in Enterprise Leadership from the University of Iowa in 2019. Nick was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Iowa.
After graduation, Nick worked with marketing of DirecTV, but like so many others, his position was eliminated as a result of the pandemic.
Nick is survived by his parents Pat and Pattie, brother Nate of Des Moines, sister Maggie of Waukee, brothers Noah and Danny of Waukee. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Phyllis Fraizer and his maternal grandparents Charles and Mary Theresa Gates.
The family will receive visitors from 3-6pm on Friday September 25, 2020 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facemasks will be required.
Condolences for the Fraizer family may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
.