Nichole Lynn Williams
Des Moines - Nichole Lynn Williams, 44, passed away tragically in a car accident on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1976 to Teri Reynolds and Danny Williams in Des Moines, IA.
Nichole was employed as a hairdresser for many years, most recently at JC Penney. She was a wonderful mother who loved her family. She took so much pleasure in decorating her home for all the different holidays. Nichole was an employee of Central Iowa Shelter Services and had a tender heart for the homeless community. She literally gave her own shoes away to someone in need. She was a member of Plymouth Church.
Nicole will be greatly missed by her daughters, Terrayn Jackson and Giana Gomez; her mother, Teri Reynolds (Ken Bright); grandson, Kamden Harris; and best friend, Jeron Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Zachary Williams; father, Danny Williams; and her grandparents.
Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 noon.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.