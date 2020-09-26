1/1
Nichole Lynn Williams
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nichole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nichole Lynn Williams

Des Moines - Nichole Lynn Williams, 44, passed away tragically in a car accident on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1976 to Teri Reynolds and Danny Williams in Des Moines, IA.

Nichole was employed as a hairdresser for many years, most recently at JC Penney. She was a wonderful mother who loved her family. She took so much pleasure in decorating her home for all the different holidays. Nichole was an employee of Central Iowa Shelter Services and had a tender heart for the homeless community. She literally gave her own shoes away to someone in need. She was a member of Plymouth Church.

Nicole will be greatly missed by her daughters, Terrayn Jackson and Giana Gomez; her mother, Teri Reynolds (Ken Bright); grandson, Kamden Harris; and best friend, Jeron Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Zachary Williams; father, Danny Williams; and her grandparents.

Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 noon.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved