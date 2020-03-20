|
|
Nick Anthony Simonini
Des Moines - Nick Anthony Simonini, 39, passed away unexpectedly after a short battle with cancer, at his home in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He loved fishing, sitting around an outside fire, and enjoyed the quiet things in life.
Nick is survived by his parents, Ric and Lisa Simonini; sister Marci Simonini; brother Jay Simonini (Carri), niece Isabella and nephews Jamison and Jaxson Simonini, step-nephews Blake, Dillon, and Connor Bonanno; grandmothers Carolyn Simonini and Dolores Scieszinski (Grandma Dee Dee); and his lifelong partner Ana Keutle, and also his cat Stewie. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in his death by his grandfather's Titus Simonini and Ed P. Scieszinski (Papa Ed).
There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, thoughts, and comfort at this time.
Online condolences will be welcomed at www.Ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020