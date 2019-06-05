Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church - Omaha
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church - Omaha
Nick Bellizzi Obituary
Nick Bellizzi

Bellevue - Passed away May 29, 2019 in Bellevue, NE at the age of 81 years. He was born August 28, 1937 in Des Moines, IA. He is survived by his wife Judy; children Randy, Roseann (Craig) Engelage, Nick and Mary (Kyle) Anderson; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters Mary Jean (Skip) Howdle and Diane (Tom) Stull.

Visitation Friday, June 7, 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church - Omaha. Luncheon to follow at DAV Hall. We're honoring Nick with a simple celebration he'd appreciate with casual dress. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be directed by the family or to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019
