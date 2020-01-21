|
|
Nick Vandoorn
Polk City - Nick Vandoorn, 72, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born in Perry, Iowa on April 22, 1947, to Bernard and Isabelle Vandoorn.
Nick enjoyed researching and studying the Bible with Martin Mullins who represented the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He also enjoyed taking his family to airshows and flight breakfasts. Nick served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. The family enjoyed many vacations together. It was a special time together and Nick will be greatly missed.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Yvonne Vandoorn; children, Aaron Vandoorn and Brad Vandoorn; mother-in-law, Beverly Scherbart; aunt, Betty Jean Pittman; cousin, LeAnne Scott; and sister-in-law, Stephani Scherbart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Isabelle.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Lincoln Cemetery in Polk City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Nick.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020