Nicole Rae Schafer
Des Moines - Nicole Rae Schafer. 37, passed away peacefully at her home in Des Moines on July 3, 2019 from an undiagnosed cardiac condition. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 am at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1105 Grand Ave, West Des Moines. Family will meet at 1:30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adair for burial.
Born May 6, 1982 to Charlie and Pam (Parrott) Schafer, Nicole graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2000 and went on to attend Grandview Community College, where she majored in marketing. A sister, daughter, niece, cousin, Godmother, and friend, with a flair for the dramatics, Nicole's many passions include acting, modeling, reading, writing, and above all else, her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Pam Cullen of Des Moines; her father and stepmother, Charlie Schafer and Lana Jones Gould of Clive; and sister, Kate Schafer of West Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis and Marie Schafer; maternal grandparents, R. Larry Parrott and Flo Andersen; and aunt Peggy Parrott.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ARL or Variety Children's Charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019