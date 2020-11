Nida WhiteBeaverdale - Nida Gertrude White, 89, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Edencrest at Beaverdale in Des Moines, IA. A graveside service will be held in the future.Nida was born August 28, 1931, in Osceola, IA, to Herschel and Gertrude (Loiler) Fitzpatrick.Nida is survived by her step daughter, Linda Shough; half sister, Evelyn Osburn; niece, Michal (Bill) Leamer; sister-in-law, Darlene Fitzpatrick of Zimmerman, MN; as well as many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don White; parents; sister, Naomi Jackson; half brothers, Terrence Fitzpatrick DVM, Mike L Fitzpatrick; and her beloved pets, Jiggs the dog and Baby the catOnline condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com