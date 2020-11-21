Nida White
Beaverdale - Nida Gertrude White, 89, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Edencrest at Beaverdale in Des Moines, IA. A graveside service will be held in the future.
Nida was born August 28, 1931, in Osceola, IA, to Herschel and Gertrude (Loiler) Fitzpatrick.
Nida is survived by her step daughter, Linda Shough; half sister, Evelyn Osburn; niece, Michal (Bill) Leamer; sister-in-law, Darlene Fitzpatrick of Zimmerman, MN; as well as many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don White; parents; sister, Naomi Jackson; half brothers, Terrence Fitzpatrick DVM, Mike L Fitzpatrick; and her beloved pets, Jiggs the dog and Baby the cat
