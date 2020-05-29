Nikki Faux
Des Moines, IA - Nicole "Nikki" Faux, 33, passed away peacefully in her home in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A Safely Accessed Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Meda Woodyard and grandmother, Barbera Avis. She is survived by her fiancée, Derrick Nestvedt and daughter, Mackenah Nestvedt; father, Tom Faux; step-father, Richard Woodyard, Sr.; sister, Alexus; brothers, Konnor and Ricky; sister-in-law, Nicole; niece, Leah; and nephew, Jaydan; and grandparents, Tom, Janean, and Don.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derrick Nestvedt for the support of the family and directed to the Iles Dunn's Chapel office. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 30, 2020.