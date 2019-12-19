|
Nina Leaming Littler
Des Moines - Nina Mae (Carlson) Leaming Littler, 95, died December 19, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park Health Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Nina was born December 8, 1924, to Carl and Mina Carlson, grew up on Des Moines' east side, and attended East High School. In 1941, she married Joe Leaming Jr., with whom she had a daughter, Jo Ann. Joe served in the U.S. Navy and died in the South Pacific in 1944. During World War II, Nina worked at the Ordinance plant in Ankeny. In her later years, she worked part time for the State of Iowa processing tax returns, as well as at Bankers Trust.
Nina married Chuck Littler in 1959, and they were married for 41 years. Nina enjoyed her family, especially her great-granddaughters. She loved traveling, shopping, going to movies, and visiting with friends. Nina moved to Scottish Rite Park in 2000, where she enjoyed independent living for 15 years until moving to the Health Care Center.
Nina is survived by her daughter Jo Ann (Ed) Peterson, grandson Mark (Sandra) Peterson, great-granddaughters Makenna, Kaitley, and Cassidy, and grandson Jeff Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her first and second husbands.
The family would like to thank the Health Care Center staff at Scottish Rite for their loving and compassionate care for Nina. They are also grateful to Hospice of the Midwest staff for their help and support during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Scottish Rite Park Miller Fund or the Iowa Chapter of the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019