Nina McKinney
Des Moines - Funeral services for Nina Harriet Johnson McKinney, 90, will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cumming Community Church, 4225 N Birch Ave, with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Cumming Community Church.
Nina Harriet Johnson McKinney was born in Crosby, North Dakota on December 8, 1929, and passed away February 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Nina grew up on a beautiful wheat farm in Divide County, North Dakota. Daughter of Nels Herman Johnson and Mabel Mell Johnson, her brother, Nordine, arrived 2 years after Nina. Nina attended Crosby High School, was valedictorian of her class graduating in 1947; Nina took the bus to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Lew through her good friend, Marilyn Harms. A year later she transferred to Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Minot and received her bachelor of nursing degree. As a young nurse she traveled around the Country with a group of nurses living and working in hospitals throughout the United States, an adventure she talked about often. After 24 years, Nina retired from Madison County Hospital, Winterset, Iowa.
In 1955, Nina married Lewis Harold McKinney from Bristow, Iowa. Her greatest joy was her family. Lew and Nina had five children, Lewis Neil McKinney, Joan Stone (Mark), Michelle Polley (Kim), Thomas McKinney and Karen McKinney. Four grandchildren, Christina Clark, Sydney Stone (Adam Taylor), Tiffany Steen (Mark Steen), Danni Stout (Chris Stout) and 5 great grand-children, Tyler Clark, Makenzie Stout, Emily Stout, CJ Stout and Rowan Taylor. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sons, Neil and Tommy.
Nina was so proud of her Scandinavian heritage, visiting Norway and Sweden on several occasions. The terms "Yah" and "Uff Duh" was used often in our home. An avid fabric collector and a talented quilter, beautiful quilts were made for the family, patriotic quilts of valor & quilts for charity. Quilting brought a patchwork of unique individuals into her life who all loved the same gifts of color, fabric, challenging projects and friendship.
Reading, sewing, news from North Dakota, Polka Dancing, Gardening, Antiquing, American Legion Auxiliary (50 year member), 40 and 8, Sons of Norway, various quilt group friends and her family made her happy. Nina was warm, loving, witty, compassionate, and intelligent, above all, a very kind person.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Cumming American Legion Auxiliary Post 562.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020