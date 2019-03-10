|
Nita Ginger
Des Moines - Alma Nita Sparkman Ginger, 86 passed away at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa on February 28, 2019 and is now in the loving presence of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Nita was born August 9, 1932 in Mills County, Texas to Lewis and Mary (Head) Sparkman. The family will honor Nita when the blue bonnets are in full bloom on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls, Texas.
Nita lived her life with a joy and passion for serving others. She volunteered at the Visiting Nurse Services of Iowa and at her own senior living center. Much of her time was devoted to caring for the other residents - driving them to doctor's appointments, grocery shopping, running their errands or simply sitting and listening, providing friendship. In 2013, Governor Terry Branstad and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa honored Nita at the special recognition ceremony with the prestigious Governor's Volunteer Award for her strong dedication and devotion in serving her community. Nita had a heart of gold and loved to help all those in need.
Nita will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great-great grandmother. Nita is survived by her brother C.M. Sparkman and wife Phyllis (Beaumont, CA) and her sister, Kay Kinchen and husband Al (Fredericksburg, TX); her three children- daughter, Debbie Reed and husband Steve (Tyler, TX), son, Guy Sons and wife Patricia (Oxford Junction, IA) and daughter, Tyann Sandie and husband Tom (Urbandale, IA); 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers—Dickie, Virgil, Calvin, William and three sisters—Willadeen, Alice and Annie.
Nita's family would like to thank Dr. Dana Danley and Dr. Manmohan Singh for all the passionate and endearing care they provided her throughout the years. We would also like to thank the Kavanagh House and its entire staff for their unyielding compassion and dedication in serving Nita in her last days.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to EveryStep Kavanagh House located at 900 56th St. Des Moines, Iowa, 50312.
Heaven received an angel. We love you and will see you soon!
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019