Noah Moore
Madrid - Noah Paul Moore, 17, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Services will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Madrid, IA, Evangelical Free Church. A private family burial will then take place, the community is invited to a time of fellowship immediately following the service at the church.
Noah was born July 1, 2002, in Ames, Iowa, to Gabriel and Valarie Moore.
Noah was well known for his Youtube channel and his films; he was a true entertainer. He spent many of his days participating in band, cross country, long boarding, gaming, singing, and making films. Being with his friends, his twin brother, his family was what meant the most to him.
Having Noah in our lives was a blessing beyond anything we could have imagined.
Noah is survived by parents; brothers, Jayden Moore, Elijah Moore, Austin Hershey; sister, Taylor Moore; grandparents, Papa and Nonee of Ogden, IA, Denny (Liz) Moore of FL; nephews, Braedon Hershey, Kenley Spicer; nieces, Aleaha Lopez, Bella Spicer; as well as more friends than we can count. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Judy Hershey, Van Hershey.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm - 7 pm Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madrid High School Performing Arts Council or the Moore Memorial Fund c/o City State Bank in Madrid, IA. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020