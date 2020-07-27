Norma A. Reed
Pleasant Hill - Norma Angeline (Seid) Reed went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 1451 E 25th Street, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Avon Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at the church after the burial. The service may be attended virtually at http://dsmeastside.org/livestream
.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to East Side Church of the Nazarene in Des Moines.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Lawrence Seid, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Reed; sisters, Pauline Prall and Lois Hunter; and her brother, Wayne Willett.
Norma had a strong faith and visited with the Lord daily through devotion and prayer. She was a longtime member of Eastside Church of the Nazarene and loved serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Norma lived life to its fullest. She was very fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She will be remembered as an accomplished pianist, a fabulous cook, and for her enjoyment of thrift store shopping. She always put others first, had a multitude of friends, and will always hold the title of "favorite aunt".
.