Norma Allen
Newton - Norma Eloida Allen, age 86, of Newton, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully in her home at Newton Village. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Joyce Proctor and Pastor Bob Spilger officiating. Burial will be in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. A memorial fund has been established in Norma's name.
Norma is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Bill; her parents; a sister and brother-in-law Miriam and Robert Little; a brother Larry Dayton; and a great nephew Chris Jermier. She is survived by a sister-in-law Anna Grace Dayton, of Mason City; special great and great-great nieces Erin Yeager (Dustin Aalbers) and Hannah Yeager, of Newton; nieces and nephews Becky (Richard) Hammer, of Newton, Brenda (Dave) Jermier, of Dallas Center, Keith (Kelly) Little, of MS, Steve (LaVerne) Dayton, of Arroyo Grande, CA, Robing (Ron) Miller, of Mason City, Gaylon (Janet) Dayton, of Clive, Carol (Pat) Croke, of Forrest Grove, OR, Eva Heller, of Denver, CO, Richard (Leila) Allen, of Staples, MN, Helen Rigs, of Staples, MN, Charlotte Guse, of Eagle Bend, MN, and Elsie Riggs, of Coon Rapids, MN, and many, many, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Norma Eloida Dayton, was born February 10, 1923, in Grinnell, the daughter of Freeman and Grace Ostern Dayton. She graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1941, and later received her teaching certificate. Norma married Earl "Bill" William Allen on December 12, 1944 in Brooklyn. The couple were Dairy farmers in the Montezuma area. In 2008, Norma and Bill moved to Brooklyn until 2014. She then moved to Newton to be closer to family. Norma was involved with the Willing Workers Club, Women's Society of Monte and Brooklyn, and the Lingering Long Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for the farmers in the field, and baking, especially her famous apple and chocolate pie. Norma was well known for cereal bars, as family would fight over them and gatherings.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019